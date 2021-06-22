Only in The Villages: Biking across the country

John Cole rode hundreds of miles in hundred-degree weather to raise money for the World Orphans charity. Cole is a cyclist and has Rode in the Race Across the West ultramarathon.
Cole is passionate about cycling and transitioned years ago from distance running. He said both sports require the same drive and discipline, but he prefers his bike as the years go on.
“I like endurance sports,” the Village of Chitty Chatty resident said. “I did running in my younger years but riding holds my attention now.”
The annual race started June 15 this year and stretched from Oceanside, California, to Durango, Colorado. Cole drove to California with his wife, Stephanie, who followed and cheered him on along the way to Durango to be there for him. His daughter also rooted for him.
