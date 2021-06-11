Only in The Villages: 91-year-old pickleball player

When it comes to playing pickleball, age isn’t a factor for Lois Van Lear. And she doesn’t let the fact that she’s in her 90s stop her from playing the sport.
“I love it, and I want to keep moving. To move you’ve got to keep moving because once you sit in a chair you’re done, so I keep pushing,” Van Lear said.
The Village Rio Grande resident is 91 years old and plays pickleball twice a week with the group Bob’s Bad Girls. They meet on Mondays at Pimlico Recreation Center and Wednesdays at Chula Vista Recreation Center.
Van Lear has played with the group since 2015, even though she has some hip problems after the games.
