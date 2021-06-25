Only in The Villages: 300-time age shooter

Bill Ash learned early on that he’d just as soon not know whether he’s close to shooting his age.
“A lot of times I’d get to my last hole and think if I make par, I’ll shoot my age,” the Village of Winifred resident recalled. “Then I’d bogey it.”
Keeping his mind free of such distractions certainly seems to have reaped more success. Ash earlier this year eclipsed the 300 mark for shooting his age or better. His count to start this week stood at 318.
“And counting,” added the 87-year-old enthusiast, who tees it up on the championship courses in The Villages three times a week.
All of Ash’s age-or-better rounds have taken place in The Villages, starting
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.