Online learning continues through end of school year

Students at The Villages Charter School and in the tri-county area will learn from a distance for the remainder of the school year.
Meanwhile, local school leaders are trying to figure out how to celebrate graduation.
“Somehow, we’re going to do a graduation ceremony,” Sumter County School District Superintendent Richard Shirley said Monday, echoing the sentiments in Lake and Marion counties. “We have to come up with something for these seniors.”
He said he doesn’t know yet if graduation will be later than normal or what the ceremonies will look like.
