Ongoing Lake Apopka restoration supports wildlife and recreation

Lake Apopka is looking less mucky and more idyllic.
Frequented by Villagers who enjoy outdoor recreation, the Lake Apopka North Shore is a popular outdoor recreation spot about an hour east of The Villages, and it’s considered one of the state’s top birding hotspots.
The St. Johns River Water Management District has multiple projects in progress to improve the area’s environment, including planting new submerged aquatic plant habitats, working on a pump station to provide additional water and nutrient management and overhauling water filtration infrastructure.
“Environmentally, it is much better because they cleaned it up,” said Barb Gay, a trip leader with the Village Birders who led trips to the North Shore in 2019 and 2020.
