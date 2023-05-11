One mistake foils Buffalo in Region 2 quarterfinal loss

In games between evenly matched teams, especially in the playoffs, one misstep can be the difference between a sweet win or a bitter loss.
The Villages High School coach Whitney Cosgray and the Buffalo will have the taste of Wednesday’s loss in their mouths for a while.
A third-inning throwing error proved largely costly as 7-seed VHS fell 1-0 to host 2-seed Bushnell South Sumter in the Class 3A-Region 2 quarterfinals.
With both teams scoreless through the top half of the third, South Sumter got a runner on base when Ariana Garcia drew a walk.
