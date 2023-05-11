One mistake foils Buffalo in Region 2 quarterfinal loss

Haylee Cleveland, of The Villages High School, is pulled off the bag while reaching for a throw to first during Wednesday’s Class 3A-Region 2 softball quarterfinal against South Sumter. The Buffalo lost 1-0, ending their season with an 18-6 record.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

In games between evenly matched teams, especially in the playoffs, one misstep can be the difference between a sweet win or a bitter loss.

The Villages High School coach Whitney Cosgray and the Buffalo will have the taste of Wednesday’s loss in their mouths for a while.

A third-inning throwing error proved largely costly as 7-seed VHS fell 1-0 to host 2-seed Bushnell South Sumter in the Class 3A-Region 2 quarterfinals.

With both teams scoreless through the top half of the third, South Sumter got a runner on base when Ariana Garcia drew a walk.

Read this story and many others Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.