On your horse: It’s polo time

The sights and sounds of The Villages Polo Club will be back — and more festive than ever — beginning today.
The opening weekend of the 2021 fall polo season begins today and concludes on Sunday, kicking off eight consecutive weekends of action at the picturesque 250-acre facility.
Play is held each week at 3 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday, with the fall campaign running through Nov. 21.
“It’s a long offseason, but it goes by so quickly with all the work we put in to prep for the new season,” said Paige Boone, the club’s director. “This is our first time since March of 2020 that we’ll be at full capacity, so obviously we’re a little nervous, but we’re also very excited. We’ve revamped how the ticketing works so folks can choose where they sit based on their comfort level. Those feeling cautious or most at- risk can choose to tailgate, while those that are fully (vaccinated) and ready to mingle can hang out in the stadium.”
