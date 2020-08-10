On the rise

The Villages received initial approval last week for its recently announced building plans in the development area south of State Road 44.
As part of city code and zoning review, Wildwood Special Magistrate W. Grant Watson, OK’d The Villages application to permit educational and research-and-development facilities along with non-age-restricted homes near, but not connected to, age-restricted homes in the expansion area west of Marsh Bend Trail and south of County Road 470.
The request, which next requires Wildwood City Commission approval, is part of The Villages recent announcement to develop mixed-use residential, health care, recreation, education and other opportunities in the areas south of the Village of Monarch Grove and CR 470.
