Omicron's spread triggers long lines at testing sites

The risk of catching COVID-19 is high everywhere in the nation currently, evident locally by longer lines at testing sites and strains on the medical profession.
The national COVID data tracker usually displays its four varying levels of virus transmission risk, but Monday the Centers for Disease Control colored the whole U.S. map in red — indicating a high risk everywhere. It comes as no surprise given that researchers warned that Omicron, the latest variant of coronavirus, spreads easily.
The public is lining up for testing in droves to see if COVID is responsible for their symptoms:
• Walgreens reports it’s seeing “unprecedented demand” for related testing and vaccine services.
• Traffic to a drive-up testing site on County Road 466 backed up onto a westbound lane Monday morning.
• Citing limited test kits, The Villages Health encourages patients to seek out major pharmacy providers like Walgreens and CVS, if a test is necessary.
• CVS reports it’s keeping up with demand and working around the clock to try to get more at-home test kits into local stores.
• Paramount Urgent Care Clinic’s parking lot in Lady Lake was full of people standing or sitting in vehicles waiting to be tested.
