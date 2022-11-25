Olde Towne Christmas market to bring European holiday touch to Leesburg

The City of Leesburg is bringing a re-created version of Christmas markets from around the world to downtown Leesburg for two Saturdays.
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 3, the Leesburg Olde World Christmas Market, located near Leesburg Towne Square, will offer items similar to those found in countries such as Germany, France and Austria.
“Vendors will also be selling items that are suitable for holiday gifts such as wooden products, glass creations, canned jams and jellies, and a whole variety of handmade items,” said Gary Sligh, owner of Gary Lee Sligh Fabric Arts in Downtown Leesburg, who came up with idea of bringing an Old World market to Leesburg.
Sligh also said commemorative mugs will be for sale to raise money for other markets in the near future.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.