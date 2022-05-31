Old Mill Playhouse offers discount to veterans for its special screening of "Top Gun: Maverick"

As a way to honor veterans this Memorial Day week, Old Mill Playhouse is introducing something new.
The theater, located at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, will host a screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” on all eight screens today, with a special discount for veterans.
Patrons with a military ID can see the movie for $6, and two of the screens will have onscreen captioning.
“We know the film is going to make a lot of money, and most of the veterans will see it with a discount or not,” said Craig Wolf, film booker at Old Mill Playhouse. “However, offering just a little bit (of a discount) is our way of saying, ‘thank you,’ recognizing their value, letting them know they are not forgotten.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.