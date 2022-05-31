Old Mill Playhouse offers discount to veterans for its special screening of "Top Gun: Maverick"

Old Mill Playhouse will host a special screening of ’Top Gun: Maverick' at 2 p.m. today on all eight screens, offering a discount to veterans with military ID.

 Paramount Pictures

As a way to honor veterans this Memorial Day week, Old Mill Playhouse is introducing something new.

The theater, located at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, will host a screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” on all eight screens today, with a special discount for veterans.

Patrons with a military ID can see the movie for $6, and two of the screens will have onscreen captioning.

“We know the film is going to make a lot of money, and most of the veterans will see it with a discount or not,” said Craig Wolf, film booker at Old Mill Playhouse. “However, offering just a little bit (of a discount) is our way of saying, ‘thank you,’ recognizing their value, letting them know they are not forgotten.”

