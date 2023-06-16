'Old Friends' golf foursome all topping 90

Joe Burns hesitated a moment when asked how long he’s been part of the O.F. Golf & Social Club. “I can only guess,” the Village La Zamora golfer began. “I don’t remember the beginning, but ...”
At which point Don Vissers interjected.
“At our age, we don’t remember anything,” he quipped.
Touché. Burns is 92; Vissers is 94.
And on this particular day last week, neither would be the oldest in their foursome at Silver Lake executive course.
