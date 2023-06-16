'Old Friends' golf foursome all topping 90

Members of the Old Friends Social Club, from left, John Riccuito, of Sumter Place In The Villages; Joe Burns, of the Village La Zamora; Don Vissers, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, and Harry Wydeveld, of the Village De La Vista, make up a foursome of golfers over 90 years old.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Joe Burns hesitated a moment when asked how long he’s been part of the O.F. Golf & Social Club. “I can only guess,” the Village La Zamora golfer began. “I don’t remember the beginning, but ...”

At which point Don Vissers interjected.

“At our age, we don’t remember anything,” he quipped.

Touché. Burns is 92; Vissers is 94.

And on this particular day last week, neither would be the oldest in their foursome at Silver Lake executive course.

Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.