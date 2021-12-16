A trio of newly elected Sumter County commissioners are touting their votes against a failed tax cap hike, even though public records confirm they were actually the driving force behind it.
Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search persuaded voters to elect them as champions of low homeowner taxes.
Yet since they took office, they have been working to advance a tripling of the fire assessment cap on each home in the county from $125 to $360, government transcripts show.
Tripling the cap wouldn’t also immediately triple the fire fee, but it would have given commissioners the power to take it there if they chose.
The proposal was defeated two days ago after the trio bowed to hours of public opposition from an overflow crowd.
“I did not say I was in favor of it, that is a misnomer,” Estep maintained in a written statement to the Daily Sun. “Five commissioners said in a workshop that it could be brought before the people in a public hearing. That hearing culminated in a 5-0 vote by ALL commissioners after hearing from the people, just as it should be done. By means of clarification, I never championed this issue.”
Yet it was Estep in that Jan. 5 workshop who was the first commissioner to nudge the tax cap increase forward, according to the meeting transcript.
“I would certainly be in favor of setting up what we need to to increase that to $359,” Estep said then. “That gives us flexibility in the future.”
Neither Miller nor Search opposed that move.
On Wednesday, Miller tried to distance himself from the issue, taking to Facebook to falsely claim that he “didn’t see the letter that went out to all of the homeowners” notifying them of the proposal until he opened it up in his own mail.
In truth, all commissioners were asked to review a sample letter presented by County Administrator Bradley Arnold at a Jan. 26 meeting, more transcripts confirm.
Commission Chairman Garry Breeden asked at that time, “Everybody had a chance to look at that? Any comments, questions, changes?”
Hearing none, the letter and public notices moved forward — at a taxpayer cost of $30,000.
On the day of this week’s vote, Miller supported a Facebook post that cast Arnold as the driver of the tax cap hike.
Yet it was Miller himself who made the motion at a Feb. 9 meeting to push it forward to a vote, transcripts confirm.
His motion was seconded by Search.
Search did not respond to requests for explanation Wednesday. Instead, he pleaded ignorance before the crowd at Tuesday’s meeting.
“It took me many a meeting with our county administrator working through this to understanding this and the legal letter that went out, the difference between the cap and the tax,” he said.
After public comment Tuesday, Miller tried to keep the tax cap hike alive by suggesting “we can look at the budget in June and July and figure out what to do then.”
But Breeden responded by making a motion to kill it, which was quickly seconded by Commissioner Doug Gilpin.
Both men said they regretted voting for a 2019 property tax increase and would not support any further tax hikes.
Miller on Wednesday also used Facebook to shrug off facts from public records disclosed by this newspaper.
“Let me make this simple,” he wrote on Facebook. “If you read it in the Daily Sun, it is probably wrong.”
All of the information cited by the newspaper can be verified through publicly available transcripts.
Miller did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
