Officials bite back against mosquitoes as weather heats up

Here they come again.
Tiny, flying, droning mosquitoes appear in greater number with the heat and humidity. And this summer, regional health officials are concerned about mosquito-borne illnesses.
The Florida Department of Health recently issued mosquito-borne illness advisories for Citrus, Orange and Pasco counties, all in close enough proximity to the tri-county area.
While none have been issued so far in Sumter, Lake and Marion, being close to areas under advisory is enough for area mosquito control officials to take proactive steps against these nuisance insects before they mature into adults and spread diseases such as West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, dengue, chikungunya and Zika.
