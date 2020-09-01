Official sounds alarm over roofing activity

State Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, is investigating constituent concerns about roofing contractor solicitations in The Villages. These contractors are approaching homeowners, claiming their homes have roof damage and then persuading homeowners to sign over their rights to file a claim against their insurance company, Hage said. It’s a practice known as “assignment of benefits,” and the target of incremental legislative reform signed into law in 2019. “What’s happening in The Villages, residents are arbitrarily assigning their insurance benefits for roofing work to roofing companies,” said Hage, who represents District 33 in the state House of Representatives. “The bigger issue is that
it is happening, but people are not reporting it.”
