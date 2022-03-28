Officer’s legacy will send recruits through training

The death of Wildwood Police Department Officer A.J. Johnson in late 2021 hit the agency and community hard, including Steve Munz, president of Galaxy Home Solutions.
Munz said when he heard the news, he knew he needed to do something to honor the life and legacy of Johnson. Not long after Johnson’s death, Munz approached the department about starting a scholarship in the late officer’s honor.
Munz initially donated $5,000, roughly the cost to send someone through the police academy, to kick-start the A.J. Johnson Memorial Scholarship Program. The scholarship provides funds to send recruits through training, said Randy Parmer, Wildwood police chief.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.