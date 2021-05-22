Off Broadway Players host open auditions

In prohibition-era New York City, gangsters, flappers and celebrities pass through Katie Bee’s, a speakeasy where great entertainment takes place under the watchful eyes of owner Tony LaRacca.
That is the setting that will take shape at the Off Broadway Players’ next show, “Speakeasy the Musical,” which is set for Nov. 27 and 28 at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex.
And Villages thespians can join the fun. To audition, contact club leader Ray Leggiero at 352-751-0221.
