October shines light on cancer survivors

When Barb Cooksey found out she had breast cancer in 2018, she didn’t think about the hair she would eventually lose or the exhaustion and nausea she would feel. First, she thought of her mother. “I had two sisters who passed away from cancer,” said Cooksey, of the Village of Polo Ridge. “I thought, ‘She’s already lost two daughters, she can’t lose another one.” But Cooksey finished treatment in January and said she now feels great — so much so she joined the Dragon Sisters dragon boat team the following month. Every October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month puts an extra spotlight on journeys like Cooksey’s, and many tell a tale of survival rather than tragedy thanks to continued advancements in treatment options.
