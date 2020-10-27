October fun comes in all pumpkin sizes

The list of area houses of worship hosting fall festivals and Halloween-themed events for kids continues to grow. Lake Deaton United Methodist Church invites the public to check out its trunk-or treat event from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the church, located at 6500 Wesleyan Way. This is the second straight year that Lake Deaton UMC has hosted a trunk-or-treat, but it’s its first since becoming an independent house of worship earlier this year. “Last year, the event was a little last minute, but we were able to have 200 children come by to get treats,” said Marilyn Booth, administrative manager for Lake Deaton UMC. “The congregation and staff are very excited to be doing this again.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.