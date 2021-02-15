Nurses club has first meeting at Water Lily

Diane Hickey said the only people who can relate to the experiences of being a nurse are other nurses.
Hickey, of the Village of DeSoto, recently founded the Always a Nurse club. Hickey started the group after realizing the first club for nurses was full.
“I live in the southern end and that club couldn’t take new members but also met far north at Savannah Center,” she said. “I started the club at Water Lily Recreation Center so it’s a benefit to people who live in the southern half.”
Hickey said the name for the club came from the idea that nursing isn’t just a job.
“It’s in your blood, it’s who you are,” she said. “Once you become a nurse you will always take care of others and only other nurses get it.”
