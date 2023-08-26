Nurse exec rekindles her volleyball passion

Traci Solt, of the Village of St. Johns, right with hand on ball, has been juggling her career as a full-time nurse with trying to find time to engage in recreation sports like volleyball and tennis.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

Still active as a nursing executive, Traci Solt knew she had to be selective when she considered which sports to embrace as she settled in The Villages.

Volleyball, absolutely. Tennis too.

“I (also) play pickleball, yoga and beach tennis when I’m off,” said Solt, of the Village of St. Johns. “But this whole volleyball community, they just care about each other so much. It is humbling to be invited into this group.”

