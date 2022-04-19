Number of Villages businesses receive company awards

Several businesses in The Villages are being recognized for their work in the community.
Amelia’s Restaurant at the Waterfront Inn, the Waterfront Inn, Havertys Furniture and Flip Flop Shops are just a few businesses in the area recently recognized by their respective companies.
In February, Havertys Furniture in Southern Trace Plaza won several company awards.
The company puts together an award contest in February, which is usually the slowest month of business for the furniture store locations, to drive motivation among the teams at each store, said Rebecca Gilbert, manager of the Southern Trace Plaza location.
One of the awards The Villages store won was the President’s Cup. All of the stores in the company were divided into four groups, and the top four locations with the most volume of business in February won.
