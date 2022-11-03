November car shows roll into The Villages

Local residents who love cars should clear their calendars, as both classics and brand-new models will be featured at events throughout the month.
The first show features The Villages Thunderbirds club and is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
The Villages Entertainment will host several of these Friday Night Car Shows on the squares, which showcase a charitable partner of the club’s choice and bring in vendors and live entertainment for guests to enjoy as they peruse that show’s featured models.
“They are great events to come out to with your families and reminisce,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager at The Villages Entertainment. “You don’t have to be a car enthusiast to enjoy and appreciate the cars.”
Bob Disinger, president of The Villages Thunderbirds, said Thunderbirds from the original 1955 models through the last production model in 2005 will be on display at the show.
The show is free for both those who attend and those interested in displaying a car. To register, email club member Ralph Cowell at rotaryralph@hotmail.com.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.