November art shows bring splashes of color

With the holiday season peeking over the horizon, shoppers may find some unique gift ideas at the many art and craft shows happening this month.
Many Villages resident lifestyle groups are showcasing their members’ talents with displays at various recreation centers throughout the month, and a well-known show of artists and crafters from all over the country is taking over a town square this weekend.
To kick off the season, the Rohan Glass Fusion is having its show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ezell Recreation. A variety of glass fusion items will be available for purchase, from stained glass pieces to trinkets made with glass.
Three different groups — Functional Glass, Functional Mud and Fenney Artful Clayers — are combining forces for a show and sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Everglades Recreation. Fenney Artful Clayers is new to this event, while the other two put on this show last year.
