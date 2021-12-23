North’s stars point the way

North defensive back Derrick Hartley of First Coast High returns an interception 46 yards for a touchdown in Wednesday’s FACA All-Star Game.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Demetric Jackson hinted earlier this week that his defense was going to be good. The head coach of the North squad in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Football Classic didn’t exaggerate. The North defense sacked South quarterbacks eight times and plucked away five interceptions in the 66th annual statewide exhibition, running away with a 33-3 victory Wednesday at The H.G. Morse Range in The Villages.

The dominant performance also included a pick-six defensively for the North — a 46-yard interception return for a score by Derrick Hartley (First Coast) in the second quarter — and 13 tackles for loss.

