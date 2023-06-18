On May 23, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved a $103 million investment to conserve around 40,000 acres of land through the Florida Forever and Rural and Family Lands Protection programs, according to a press release by the governor’s office. In the massive acquisition, 497 acres of old-growth longleaf pine forests within the Swan Smiley Big Pine Preserve in Marion County were approved to eventually be managed and preserved by the Florida Forest Service at Indian Lake State Forest in partnership with Ocala National Forest.
