Norm Stulz performs comedy show at The Sharon

Some Villagers received a needed dose of laughter at Thursday night’s show at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
Veteran comedian Norm Stulz stepped up to The Sharon stage for his 7 p.m. stand-up performance as part of the “Laugh Your Mask Off” comedy tour.
Al Aprill, the world’s first in-flight comic with over 4,000 shows under his belt, warmed up the audience with interactive comedy bits, like providing acronyms for each make of car that audience members shouted out. For Porsche, Aprill said: “Proof only rich suckers can have everything.”
The routine included some age-related quips, like one story about a friend who had purchased a hearing aid: “I said what kind is it?” said Aprill. “He said ‘9:30.’”
