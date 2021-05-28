Nonprofits’ Military appreciation shines bright

Chuck Abbott has a strong appreciation for active military.
In fact, he was in the Army for three years from mid-1959 to 1962.
Abbott wanted to thank others for their service, so he turned to Operation Shoebox to pack packages bringing those who are active military a piece of home.
May is military appreciation month, and as the month wraps up, local nonprofits including Operation Shoebox, Boomer Loomers and Abundance of Love work hard to show their appreciation.
“When I served, I wasn’t aware nonprofit organizations helping active military existed,” said Abbott, of the Village of Briar Meadow. “But while serving, I looked forward to packages from my wife. Those packages are what led me to give back to others.”
Operation Shoebox is a nonprofit organization supplying packages filled with items to remind soldiers of home. These packages are filled with personal toiletries, stationery, beef jerky, individual drink sticks and handwritten letters expressing thanks.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.