Nonprofit recognizes business for large donation

What started out as a kind gesture has turned into a wonderful partnership.
Recently, Operation Shoebox presented The Ancient Olive with a plaque for raising more than $11,000 for postage to help send care packages to military personnel overseas. The plaque is displayed inside The Villages location of The Ancient Olive, located at Lake Sumter Landing.
“It all started with a few volunteers from Operation Shoebox making wine bottle jackets to help the store sell bottles of extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar as gifts,” said Camille Gieck, a Village of Chatham resident and the president of Operation Shoebox In The Villages. “We have some wonderful sewers and heard they were trying to find a new way to sell their product, so we lent a hand.”
