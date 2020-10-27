Nonprofit organization helps families receive Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time when families gather together to give thanks.
However, not every family can afford to have a holiday dinner with their families, and Kids Central Inc. is trying to change that.
For over 15 years, the nonprofit has worked hard to provide the families they serve with a Thanksgiving meal. It does so by having a fundraiser. Kids Central helps to create a brighter future for children in five counties, including Lake, Marion and Sumter counties. While the group has only been collecting virtually for three years, it aims to reach more families than last year.
“Last year, we were able to feed over 100 families,” said Jessica Gilbert, director of community affairs for the nonprofit. “Our hope is to double that goal this year as many families are in need of an extra hand.”
