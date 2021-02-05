Nonprofit makes Valentine bundles for boys and girls in need of essentials

The Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. is making bundles of love to show some extra care for the teens living in The Ocala National Forest.
These bundles are meant to show children living in poverty, who are part of SoZo Kids, that they are loved and not forgotten.
The bundles will be collected from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of Compass Storage located at 4477 E. County Road 466 in Oxford. Friends of SoZo Kids is asking for help in completing the bundles and having them ready for distribution when dropped off.
Linda Casey, president of Friends of SoZo Kids, said the bundles will also include some sweets.
“We wanted to make it Valentine’s Day themed,” the Village of LaBelle resident said in a news release. “It’s a sweet little gift to show the teenagers they are loved. We know times have been hard and we just want to give them a little something to help out.”
