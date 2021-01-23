Nonprofit helps out another for troops abroad

Serving means performing duties for another person or organization.
When one serves, they do not expect anything in return, and that is what happens when one nonprofit benefits another nonprofit.
Recently, the Lake Sumter Lions Club received some recognition from Operation Shoebox when a contribution it made back in November brought forth fruit. With a donation of $500, Operation Shoebox packed and sent stockings to a group overseas in time for the holiday season and helped remind that group that people at home care about them. The stockings contained a variety of items, including beef jerky, individual drink sticks, individually wrapped hard candies and word games.
