Nonprofit continues mission to boost troops’ morale, but needs help

Volunteers Bonnie White, back, of the Village of Pine Hills, and Diane DeCarlo, of the Village of McClure, pack wet wipes for Operation Shoebox, Wednesday, while in Belleview. With fundraisers canceled for the year, Operation Shoebox is in need of donations of items to be sent out in the care packages to active military.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

As more requests for care packages filter into Operation Shoebox, Camille Gieck is doing what she can to help.

With large crowds eliminated and major fundraisers that usually support costs canceled because of COVID-19, the nonprofit is seeking additional help.

Mary Harper founded Operation Shoebox, located at 8360 E. Highway 25 in Belleview, in 2003. Volunteers and local social clubs spend the year collecting items and raising funds to send care packages to active military members about 50 weeks each year. Each care package contains items reminding the soldiers of home, including toiletries, snacks, magazines and other comfort items, as well as handwritten letters. The organization has served about 2 million troops, with more requesting packages every day.

