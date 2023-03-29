No surprises among championships leaders

If there was a common thread among Tuesday’s leaders at The Villages Golf Championships, it was that no one really expected their round to leave them atop the leaderboard.
“I’m not going to be the first-round leader,” Bob Levy said several minutes after his 2-over-par 74 posted at Palmer Legends Country Club.
“It’s a good starting round,” Kay Schnepf said of her 77, “but I don’t think I’ll be on top.”
And yet there they were — two previous Championships winners in familiar positions on a day when even a middling breeze helped make Palmer Legends play sneakily tough.
