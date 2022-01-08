No rust on buffalo in dominant victory

In playing its first game in nine days, The Villages High School boys basketball team looked mighty impressive Friday night inside the VHS Athletic Center. The Buffalo took the floor for the first time since Dec. 29 and put together their highest-scoring performance of the season, running away with a 91-68 home victory over Vanguard (Ocala). Sam Walters led the way with 33 points and 16 rebounds — his eighth double-double in 13 games — while VHS held a decisive advantage in both the rebounding (40-27) and turnover (18-7) margins.
