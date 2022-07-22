No place like home for Buffalo in playoffs

The Villages SC has traveled as far as Oklahoma and Virginia to compete in the USL League Two playoffs. This weekend, the Buffalo will only have to walk as far as their backyard.
The Southern Conference playoffs begin tonight, with The Villages playing host to half of the conference bracket.
“We know where we’re playing; we’re used to it,” midfielder Frederico Ferreira said. “We live there, we walk to the fields. We know this very well here, so I think that’s going to be a good thing for us.”
The Villages’ bid to host playoffs this year was successful, securing home-field advantage. That could be huge, given some of the fields where they’ve played in the past. Even this postseason, Knoxville SC is hosting the other half of the conference tournament at West High in Knoxville, Tenn., which has a synthetic field constrained by a perimeter track.
