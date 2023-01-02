No place like gnome for holidays as camp ends

Christine Neal, of the Village of Dunedin, and her grandson Colton Neal, 3, work together to make a gnome to call their own during the Camp Villages Gnoming Around event Thursday at the Colony Cottage Recreation.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

No one in attendance knew what was planned when Camp Villages wrapped up its holiday session with something called “Gnoming Around.”

“Gnoming Around? I don’t know,” said Lydia Hodgson, of the Village of Bradford, who was with her 6-year-old grandson, Thomas Jiang. “If they find a treasure or something?”

It was a fun-filled Thursday morning of crafting as campers ages 3 to 6 years old  turned out Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation.

