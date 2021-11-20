No experience required: Senn wins Pro Shootout

Chase Senn holds the championship trophy following his victory in the 14th Villages Pro Shootout at the Southern Oaks Golf Club on Friday.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

On a debut course, The Villages Pro Shootout crowned a rookie champion.

Chase Senn, teeing it up for the first time in The Villages' showcase golf event, vanquished the veterans Friday at Southern Oaks Golf Club with a display of steady golf that hardly put him in jeopardy of elimination.

"It was just a great day,” said Senn, still less than a month into his tenure as head PGA professional at Glenview Champions Country Club. "I couldn't have asked to hit the ball better. And I putted well, which is sometimes the weak point of my game.”

Senn was the last man standing in the Survivor-style competition following a playoff with Palmer Legends' Mark Verkey on Southern Oaks' ninth hole. After both carded pars, they were taken back to the fairway for a tough 90-yard wedge shot uphill and into a stiff breeze.

