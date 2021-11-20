No experience required: Senn wins Pro Shootout

On a debut course, The Villages Pro Shootout crowned a rookie champion.
Chase Senn, teeing it up for the first time in The Villages' showcase golf event, vanquished the veterans Friday at Southern Oaks Golf Club with a display of steady golf that hardly put him in jeopardy of elimination.
"It was just a great day,” said Senn, still less than a month into his tenure as head PGA professional at Glenview Champions Country Club. "I couldn't have asked to hit the ball better. And I putted well, which is sometimes the weak point of my game.”
Senn was the last man standing in the Survivor-style competition following a playoff with Palmer Legends' Mark Verkey on Southern Oaks' ninth hole. After both carded pars, they were taken back to the fairway for a tough 90-yard wedge shot uphill and into a stiff breeze.
