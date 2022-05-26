Nikki Fried discusses senior policy issues at local campaign stop

While traveling Florida, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says she’s heard a consistent message — Florida’s unaffordability, especially for seniors.
The state’s seniors built Florida, and came to retire and have a quality way of life, she said Wednesday.
“But, unfortunately, we continue to see health care costs going through the roof, transportation costs, we haven’t expanded Medicaid, we know that property insurance and rent are going through the roof,” Fried said. “We have to do better.”
Fried, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, came to the Sumter County Democratic Headquarters in Wildwood for a roundtable about the senior portion of her Lower Costs, Higher Standards plan.
It was her second visit to Sumter in the past 12 months, as well as the Sumter Democratic Party’s first midterm candidate meet-and-greet.
