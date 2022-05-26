Nikki Fried discusses senior policy issues at local campaign stop

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.