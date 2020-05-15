Nightly serenades strike chord with residents in villager’s neighborhood

Alan Westerback, of the Village of La Belle, performs taps on his trumpet as the sun goes down in his back-yard. Westerback plays each night at sunset as a way to lift the spirits of neighbors and those who pass by his home.

 Photos by Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

Each night at sunset, residents who live within earshot of Alan Westerback’s house can hear him play his trumpet.

Westerback plays taps every evening as a way to usher in the night and prepare for the next day.

Westerback belongs to an organization called Bugles Across America, a group of more than 4,000 buglers throughout the country.

The organization’s purpose is to provide a bugler to play taps at military funerals that otherwise wouldn’t have the service.

