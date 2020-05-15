Nightly serenades strike chord with residents in villager’s neighborhood

Each night at sunset, residents who live within earshot of Alan Westerback’s house can hear him play his trumpet.
Westerback plays taps every evening as a way to usher in the night and prepare for the next day.
Westerback belongs to an organization called Bugles Across America, a group of more than 4,000 buglers throughout the country.
The organization’s purpose is to provide a bugler to play taps at military funerals that otherwise wouldn’t have the service.
