News from our neighbors: Supporting environment through license plates

The Conserve Florida Fisheries license plate, which shows the tail of a redfish peeking above the water, is one of 25 specialty license plates in Florida whose sales support environmental causes.

 Submitted photo

Your vehicle’s license plate could help the environment.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FHMSV) currently counts 25 specialty license plates supporting the environment and Florida’s wildlife.

This month, the state agency announced a new Conserve Florida’s Fisheries license plate, sales of which will benefit the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA)’s Florida chapter.

“If I never catch another fish, run another charter, or fish again I can leave knowing I made (a) difference,” Capt. Mike Goodwine, owner of the Tampa-based fishing charter Blackneck Adventures, said in a Facebook post. CCA Florida credited Goodwine for the plate’s conception.

