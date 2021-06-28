News from our neighbors: Supporting environment through license plates

Your vehicle’s license plate could help the environment.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FHMSV) currently counts 25 specialty license plates supporting the environment and Florida’s wildlife.
This month, the state agency announced a new Conserve Florida’s Fisheries license plate, sales of which will benefit the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA)’s Florida chapter.
“If I never catch another fish, run another charter, or fish again I can leave knowing I made (a) difference,” Capt. Mike Goodwine, owner of the Tampa-based fishing charter Blackneck Adventures, said in a Facebook post. CCA Florida credited Goodwine for the plate’s conception.
