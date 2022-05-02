Researchers, genealogists and those simply curious about their family’s history can do even more digging through recently released U.S. Census Bureau records.
The National Archives and Records Administration released previously unseen records from the 1950 census on April 1.
NARA digitized the records and made them available online for free. The more than 6 million images of handwritten census pages are available for bulk download at 1950census.archives.gov.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.