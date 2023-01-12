New year brings wealth of art and craft shows to area

With the new year comes a chance to see some newly created artwork across multiple disciplines.
January is packed with several different showcases and sales featuring artists from The Villages, around the state and beyond.
Expect to see everything from handmade crafts to quilts to photographs to colored pencil paintings to every other art medium.
The 14th annual Lake Sumter Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend kicks off a month of craft and art shows. The festival, presented by American Craft Endeavors, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Lake Sumter Landing. It is free and open to the public and brings around 150 exhibitors from around the state, as well as crafters from Georgia, the Carolinas, Arizona and California.••“They’re bringing their homegrown inspiration down to Florida for this show,” said Elizabeth Dashiell, publicist for American Craft Endeavors.
