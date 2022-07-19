New Wildwood tax rate targets money for 5-year plan

Wildwood commissioners are cutting the city’s property tax rate, but not enough to equate to a tax break, instead banking money for uncertainties and a 5-year project plan.
By a 4-1 vote Monday, commissioners set a tentative property tax rate of $3 per $1,000 of assessed value. It falls slightly short of the $2.87 rate that would have been required to avoid a tax increase label, but the difference will generate about $590,000 for projects the city manager says residents desire.
Still, the $3 rate tentatively set at Monday’s special meeting represents a 7.6% drop from the current rate of $3.25. Commissioner Marcos Flores was the lone “no” vote, favoring the $2.87 rate.
Commissioners could opt to further lower the rate in the final budget, but cannot raise it. Final approval will come after public hearings on Sept. 12 and 26.
The city is seeing a huge increase in taxable value due to new construction. The tax base is now estimated at $4.4 billion, an increase of about 46% from last year, said Jason McHugh, city manager.
“The growth is something we can be proud of,” he said. “But with that growth comes the demand and costs to provide facilities and services. We’ve got numerous goals the residents are simultaneously asking us to achieve —the downtown master plan and recreation projects. Those projects require a lot of money.”
A rate of $3.00 will provide about $590,000 in additional revenue compared to the rollback rate, McHugh said. Those funds can go toward projects identified by the downtown master plan adopted last year or the expansion of Millennium Park, he said.
