New Wildwood tax rate targets money for 5-year plan

Today

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.