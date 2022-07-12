New washing machine will help protect Lake County firefighters

Firefighters face dangers on the job every day — including ones they can’t see.
Thanks to a state grant, firefighters at Lake County Fire Rescue and other Florida agencies have the tools to combat exposure to carcinogens in the line of duty.
Following a competitive application and selection process, LCFR received an updated, specialized washing machine, called an extractor, that removes carcinogens from firefighters’ gear. “Three years ago, Lake County Fire Rescue had only one extractor,” said Stephen Davis, LCFR division chief of special operations and training, “Today, we have six extractors placed throughout the county. With the push to combat cancer in all forms within the fire service, having these extractors readily available to clean our gear after a structure fire greatly reduces the exposure to toxins. The firefighters of Lake County Fire Rescue are greatly appreciative for this initiative and campaign.”The Florida Department of Financial Services recently presented the agency with the Florida Firefighter Cancer Decontamination Equipment Grant Program award, worth more than $3,000 to buy the equipment.
The agency purchased a Ready Rack 22 specialized washing machine, which meets National Fire Protection Association gear cleaning requirements. Other Central Florida agencies awarded this grant include Marion County Fire Rescue, Ocala Fire Rescue, Minneola Fire & Rescue Department, Ocoee Fire Department, Town of Ponce Inlet, Seminole County Fire Department, Edgewater Fire Rescue, Leesburg Fire Rescue, Daytona Beach Fire Department, Orange City Fire Department, Indialantic Fire Rescue, and South Daytona.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.