New volleyball league serves players’ spirit of competition

Karen Stargardt, of the Village of St. Catherine, hits the ball over the net during the Women’s Indoor Volleyball game at The Villages High School.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

The newest volleyball venture in The Villages sprang out of last year’s National Senior Games. And over time, it just might bring more hardware back to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“There were a lot of teams from The Villages (at nationals), and we had talked about how we wanted to really improve our level of play,” said Ann Thiel, who joined with four other residents to establish The Villages Women’s Intermediate and Advanced Indoor Volleyball League.

