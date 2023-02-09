New volleyball league serves players’ spirit of competition

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.