New VA health chief says history of service will benefit veterans

The new director of the VA health care system serving military veterans from The Villages and surrounding areas boasts a long family history of defending our nation.
The Department of Veterans Affairs recently announced that David Isaacks will be the new executive director of the North Florida/South Georgia Healthcare System, or NF/SGVHS, which is based in Gainesville and includes the outpatient clinic in The Villages as well as facilities in Ocala.
