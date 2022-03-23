New therapy K-9 Eleanor in training at Lake County Sheriff's Office

A new friendly and furry face is among the ranks of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s growing therapy K-9 team.
Eleanor, a 4-year-old English bulldog, recently joined the agency’s therapy K-9 team. The team also consists of English bulldog Mia, French bulldog Eve and black Labrador Jetty and their two handlers, Cpl. Robert Bedgood and Erica Stamborski.
“With Mia and Eve, I noticed working them as much as I’m working them now, it was becoming very taxing on them with the Florida heat and them being bulldogs,” Bedgood said. “We decided to introduce Eleanor to help bear the load. Health-wise, we’re being more conscious, because the demand is going up for what we’re doing.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.