New recruits prepare for festival performance

When Sheila Hayes saw The Villages Cheerleaders perform for the first time, it took her back to her days in her high school pep club.
“I am a social person,” Hayes said. “When I watched them, they were just having fun.”
Hayes is one of eight new members of The Villages Cheerleaders who will perform Friday at The Villages Blueberry Festival, which runs from 4 to 9 p.m. at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Hayes sent an email to the group in January 2021 and was told it could take up to two years to be accepted.
This past January, the group asked Hayes if she was still interested in joining.
