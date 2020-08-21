New recreation area now open to villagers

Bradford Recreation Area welcomed its first guests Thursday in the Village of Bradford. The new facility includes not only a postal station and a neighborhood pool overlooking a lush woodland area, but also areas to play corn toss, bocce and shuffleboard. The recreation area is supervised by Scott Grimes, recreation facilities manager at Rohan Recreation Center. Grimes, who stood at the pool Thursday to welcome in guests, said he never stops being amazed by the quality of the amenities in The Villages. “This is another opportunity for people to come enjoy the facilities,” Grimes said of
Bradford Recreation Area. “They can come enjoy the beautiful view and look out at the trees.”
